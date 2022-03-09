Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 81,582 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462.

Shares of FM opened at C$38.64 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The stock has a market cap of C$26.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

