Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

