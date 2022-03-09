Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 89,484 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 149,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 35,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

