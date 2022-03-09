Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

