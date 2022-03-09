CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Major Shareholder Sells $281,208,742.62 in Stock

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 17,586,538 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $281,208,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

