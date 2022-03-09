Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

