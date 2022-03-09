Truist Financial Increases Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $63.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.