Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Passage Bio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Passage Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

