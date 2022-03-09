Morgan Stanley Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

