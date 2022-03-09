nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

