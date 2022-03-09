Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.08 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on AG shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

