Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

