Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after buying an additional 503,924 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,103,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,591,000 after buying an additional 150,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.