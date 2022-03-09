Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 70,341 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,850 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

