First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

