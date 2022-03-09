Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eneti were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eneti by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

