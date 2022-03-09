Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

