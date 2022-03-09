Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

