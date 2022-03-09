Rosenblatt Securities Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $460.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average of $396.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

