Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

