Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QVMS stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.