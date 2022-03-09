Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.
Shares of QVMS stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.