OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 192,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter.

OPBK opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,955 shares of company stock valued at $673,365.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

