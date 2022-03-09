Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $253,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

