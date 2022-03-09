Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,014 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

