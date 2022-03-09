Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLD. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of PRLD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

