Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

