Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

