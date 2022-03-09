United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 130,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

