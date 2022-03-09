Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NRBO stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

