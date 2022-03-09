Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $465.12

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.12 and traded as low as $419.50. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $429.95, with a volume of 171 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average is $442.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

