Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.07. Nikon shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 14,574 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.