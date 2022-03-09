American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$2.70. American Lithium shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 1,076,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

