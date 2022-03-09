Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.98

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 1545303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

