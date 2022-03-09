Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $177.39

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $177.39 and last traded at $181.83, with a volume of 1599733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,141,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.