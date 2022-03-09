Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

JRSH opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

