Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

