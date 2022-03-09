Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOTV. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $586.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

