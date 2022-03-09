Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after buying an additional 165,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

