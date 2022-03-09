Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.