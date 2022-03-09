Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $19,117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

