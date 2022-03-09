Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT Lowered to $16.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

