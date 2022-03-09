Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of EFRTF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.