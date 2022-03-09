Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$14.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARR. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

