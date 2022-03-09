Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) vs. Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Critical Analysis

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orion Oyj and Flutter Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.43 $229.30 million $0.81 23.89 Flutter Entertainment $8.30 billion 2.23 $48.66 million N/A N/A

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.71% 27.42% 17.56% Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Oyj and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Flutter Entertainment 0 0 15 0 3.00

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus target price of $87.98, indicating a potential upside of 66.69%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

About Orion Oyj (Get Rating)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Flutter Entertainment (Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. The PPB Retail segment covers sports betting and gaming machine services delivered through licensed bookmaking shop estates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The U.S. segment consists of sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and gaming services. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

