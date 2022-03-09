Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.55. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $243.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 152.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

