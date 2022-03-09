CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$666.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

