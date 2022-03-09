MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$19.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

