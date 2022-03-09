Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “CHF 37” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.13.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

