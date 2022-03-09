AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE AN opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

