Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.22.

TSE:SU opened at C$41.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a market cap of C$59.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$43.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799 in the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

